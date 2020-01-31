Milk Factory / ROART
Conway+Partners worked with ROART and Real NY to develop a minimalist and modern brand for the 32 unit residential building in East Williamsburg. The name Milk Factory was derived from its historical past housing The Borden Dairy Company in the 19th century. This brand story inspired the designs for the whole branding and marketing system.
To establish the full brand vision, we depicted the contrast between the old and new, highlighting the mix of styles across the print and digital platforms.
Creative Directors: Santiago Conway / Caroline Cho
Design Director: Matt Takach
Art Director: Dominique Panczuch
Produced at Conway and Partners
