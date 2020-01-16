BoogieFace animation
Martin Sati
Image may contain: drawing, child art and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, vector graphics and child art
Image may contain: drawing, child art and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: child art, cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
BoogieFace is a gallery of animated portraits that build themselves with their own movement.
BoogieFace animation
43
232
7
Published:
Martin Sati

    Owners

    Martin Sati Seville, Spain

    BoogieFace animation

    BoogieFace is a gallery of animated portraits that build themselves with their own movement.
    43
    232
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.