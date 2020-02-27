Manulife rebrand
Multiple Owners
 
 
 
Fighting complexity
Insurance market tends to be overcomplicated. That is why the new visual identity of Manulife is a move of international insurance company towards a non-corporate lifestyle look and feel. The main motive of the change is duality of Manulife: a quality of being both rational and emotional, a financial institution and a well-being provider. It directs identities of multiple national divisions, sub-brands and all internal as well as external visual communications.
 
We have worked closely with Manulife teams across markets for two years: from design principles to logotype and grid system, colour swatches, hundreds of icons and illustrations. And finally, to a bespoke typeface, created in collaboration with Playtype foundry.
 
It is all amplified with comprehensive design manual that aims to not just set the brand standard but also to educate the best design practice. 
 
 
 
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: person

.Oddity Studio 
2018 — 2020

Core team
Creative Director: Alice Mourou
Art Directors: Gus Cheung, Rosalie Chan, Nikita Shchukin
Designers: John Yu, Alan Wa Lun, DinYam
Account director: Kirill Runkov
Photography: Nikita Shchukin, Alice Mourou

Manulife rebrand
60
261
3
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Alice Mourou Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR of China
    .Oddity Studio Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR of China
    Gus Cheung Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR of China
    Rosalie Chan Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR of China
    Alan Wong Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR of China
    Nikita Shchykin Moscow, Russian Federation

    Credits

    .Oddity Studio Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR of China
    Gus Cheung Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR of China
    Rosalie Chan Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR of China
    Nikita Shchykin Moscow, Russian Federation

    Project Made For

    .Oddity Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Manulife rebrand

    Fighting complexity Insurance market is tends to be overcomplicated while the new visual identity of Manulife is a bold brand experience signifyi Read More
    60
    261
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.