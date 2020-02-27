Manulife rebrand

Fighting complexity

Insurance market tends to be overcomplicated. That is why the new visual identity of Manulife is a move of international insurance company towards a non-corporate lifestyle look and feel. The main motive of the change is duality of Manulife: a quality of being both rational and emotional, a financial institution and a well-being provider. It directs identities of multiple national divisions, sub-brands and all internal as well as external visual communications.

We have worked closely with Manulife teams across markets for two years: from design principles to logotype and grid system, colour swatches, hundreds of icons and illustrations. And finally, to a bespoke typeface, created in collaboration with Playtype foundry.