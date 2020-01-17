PORTRAITS OF GLACIERS – Iceland & Norway
Jan Erik Waider
The objective of this project was to capture the fragility and beauty of these glacial landscapes from Norway and Iceland in a series of 15 black and white portraits. A portrait is always an interpretation and at the same time a bygone moment that is only preserved in the photograph itself and in my memory – therefore photography is a very emotional and at the same time personal process for me. I have been attracted by glaciers and landscapes of ice for many years and have never fully understood the fascination or almost obsession with this subject. It always has a slightly melancholic and dramatic, but at the same time calming effect on me. Unfortunately, it is sometimes very easy to overlook and forget the causes behind the accelerating changes in these fragile and unique landscapes.
PORTRAITS OF GLACIERS
— Iceland and Norway (2018 – 2019)

Fine Art Aerial Photography Series by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​—​​​​​​​
