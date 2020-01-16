A Thief Story
ben rc
Image may contain: cartoon and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon and anime
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and child art
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and anime
Image may contain: cartoon, map and anime
Enjoy my new short Visual story titled "A thief story "

A poor orphan in Joseon find a friend, a Nine Tails Fox. Together they share food,adventures and friendship.  

I have always love the look of animation movie, where the still background are well painted with beautiful details, but the Characters are much more simple for easier animation. 

I tried to achieve a similar look, by myself my simple shape but heavy on detail environment, with a more simple character design ; smooth shape, colorful. Eye popping.

I was inspired by studio Ghibli for the scene and the characters.




Image may contain: cartoon and anime
Image may contain: screenshot, cartoon and video game
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and anime
Image may contain: cartoon and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: map, cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and anime
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: indoor, screenshot and mechanical fan
Image may contain: flower and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon and anime
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, map and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and green
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: art, screenshot and map
Image may contain: screenshot, cartoon and furniture
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, doll and toy
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, doll and toy
Image may contain: cartoon, sketch and drawing
Image may contain: food and fast food
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, painting and drawing
Image may contain: wall, indoor and flower
Image may contain: green, screenshot and indoor
