Enjoy my new short Visual story titled "A thief story "





A poor orphan in Joseon find a friend, a Nine Tails Fox. Together they share food,adventures and friendship.





I have always love the look of animation movie, where the still background are well painted with beautiful details, but the Characters are much more simple for easier animation.







I tried to achieve a similar look, by myself my simple shape but heavy on detail environment, with a more simple character design ; smooth shape, colorful. Eye popping.





I was inspired by studio Ghibli for the scene and the characters.















