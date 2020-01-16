TDC Web
The Client
Type Directors Club is a global organization established in 1946, united by the belief in typography as a culture promoter and vice versa. TDC organizes an annual contest recognizing the best in typography in the world.
The Objective
Design the identity of the 66th edition of Type Directors Club and the 23rd year of Typeface Design.
The Solution
We created the competition's website differentiating 2 categories of the contest facilitating access between each one. In addition, we designed a website adaptation for the various screen sizes on which it can be viewed.
The identity of this project is based on MuirMcNeil's Five Typefaces, and was complemented by the use
of GT America by Grilli Type.
El Cliente
Type Directors Club es una organización global establecida en 1946, unida por la creencia en la tipografía como impulso a la cultura y viceversa. TDC organiza un concurso anual que reconoce lo mejor en tipografía en el mundo.
El Objetivo
Diseñar la identidad de la edición 66° de Type Directors Club y el 23° año de Typeface Design.
La Solución
Creamos el sitio web para la competencia con el objetivo de diferenciar 2 categorías del concurso facilitando el acceso entre cada una. Además, diseñamos una adaptación del sitio web para los diversos tamaños de pantalla en los que se puede visualizar.
La identidad de este proyecto está basada en la tipografía Five Typefaces de MuirMcNeil, y se complementó con el uso de GT America de Grilli Type.
