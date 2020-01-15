Write correctly
Pavel Mishkin
"Write the contracts correctly"
This illustration I was made for Inc. The article explains how to write the contracts correctly.
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
"The business inspection"
The illustration about the business inspection. Was made for Inc.
"The ancient energy myths"
This illustration was made for +1 project. The article was about alternative energy myths.
"Global warming"
This illustration was made for +1 project. The article contains the annual report of UN specialists about the global warming. 
"It's time to Olivier salad"
Happy new year. These illustration were made for Esquire.
"Edgar Allan Poe has never been to Petersburg"
This illustration I was made for Bolshoy muzey. The article was about how Edgar Allan Poe convinced everyone that he was in St. Petersburg and was detained by the police. Well, it wasn't true.
"The Winter"
The illustration for the cover of Zima magazine (The leading Russian lifestyle print magazine in the United Kingdom).
Write correctly
83
396
7
Published:
Pavel Mishkin

    Owners

    Pavel Mishkin Boston, MA, USA

    Write correctly

    Editorial illustrations for some magazines
    83
    396
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.