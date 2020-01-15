Write correctly

"Write the contracts correctly"
This illustration I was made for Inc. The article explains how to write the contracts correctly.
"The business inspection"
The illustration about the business inspection. Was made for Inc.
"The ancient energy myths"
This illustration was made for +1 project. The article was about alternative energy myths.
"Global warming"
This illustration was made for +1 project. The article contains the annual report of UN specialists about the global warming.
"It's time to Olivier salad"
Happy new year. These illustration were made for Esquire.
"Edgar Allan Poe has never been to Petersburg"
This illustration I was made for Bolshoy muzey. The article was about how Edgar Allan Poe convinced everyone that he was in St. Petersburg and was detained by the police. Well, it wasn't true.
"The Winter"
The illustration for the cover of Zima magazine (The leading Russian lifestyle print magazine in the United Kingdom).