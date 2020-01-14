



Buddy Buddy is a nut butter brand located in Belgium. For this identity we were looking to transmit a youthful vibe, while being a bit playful.





The concept is a nod to the best company you can have, being with yourself; which is represented through the repetition and reflections in the icon and logo. The illustrations show the idea of having "Me Time" through the different scenes depicting moments of sharing and enjoying nut butter delicacies.





For the brand's identity we chose an eye-catching and friendly color palette with the use of neutral tones contrasting with pops of color, which are used throughout the graphic system to differentiate the different types of products. This was complemented with ocher tones and golden finishes to give a premium essence.



