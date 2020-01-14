UN FEU DISTINCT IV
Thomas Paturet
U N  F E U  D I S T I N C T

–––––––

S E R I E S  IV

Thomas Paturet

Date : 2020
Location : New South Wales, Australia
Raw Data : Sentinel-2
Text : Dorothea Mackellar​​​​​​​, My Country, 1908
––––––


The love of field and coppice
Of green and shaded lanes,
Of ordered woods and gardens
Is running in your veins.
Strong love of grey-blue distance,
Brown streams and soft, dim skies
I know, but cannot share it,
My love is otherwise.

I love a sunburnt country,
A land of sweeping plains,
Of ragged mountain ranges,
Of droughts and flooding rains.
I love her far horizons,
I love her jewel-sea,
Her beauty and her terror
The wide brown land for me!

The stark white ring-barked forests,
All tragic to the moon,
The sapphire-misted mountains,
The hot gold hush of noon,
Green tangle of the brushes
Where lithe lianas coil,
And orchids deck the tree-tops,
And ferns the warm dark soil.

Core of my heart, my country!
Her pitiless blue sky,
When, sick at heart, around us
We see the cattle die
But then the grey clouds gather,
And we can bless again
The drumming of an army,
The steady soaking rain.

Core of my heart, my country!
Land of the rainbow gold,
For flood and fire and famine
She pays us back threefold.
Over the thirsty paddocks,
Watch, after many days,
The filmy veil of greenness
That thickens as we gaze…

An opal-hearted country,
A wilful, lavish land
All you who have not loved her,
You will not understand
Though Earth holds many splendours,
Wherever I may die,
I know to what brown country
My homing thoughts will fly.
New South Wales I
New South Wales II
New South Wales III
New South Wales IV
New South Wales V
New South Wales V​​​​​​​I
New South Wales VII
New South Wales VIII
New South Wales IX
New South Wales X
    Creative Fields

