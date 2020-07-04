INDUSTRIAL LANDSCAPES 02
The Industrial Landscapes is a continuous photo series about the aesthetics between nature and industry. There is a contrasting beauty of our natural Earth and the abstract appearance of industry. These stilled landscapes are originated from fascinating combinations that we humans often pass unnoticed. We human beings should retransform the industry back to a natural basic balance.
“The most beautiful light moments of the day are during sunrise and when sunset comes in. There is something magical about this short period of light and shadow. During this captivation, my eyes focus on the cinematic feeling of man-made scenes and their unmistakable natural environment.” - Jan Stel
THE INDUSTRIAL LANDSCAPES DETAILS
- Editions available:
200h x 150w cm, 3 + 2 a.p.
160h x 120w cm, 6 + 2 a.p.
100h x 75w cm, 9 + 2 a.p.
- Printing and finishing: Hahnemuhle Fine Art Baryta Paper 325 gram, framed in black with Dibond and Artglass.
LIMITED EDITION PORTFOLIO BOX
A limited fine art selection of my “Industrial Landscapes series” is now combined in one exclusive box.
The edition is limited to 12, with 8 singed and numbered art prints. It also contains a Certificate of Authenticity.
The box also includes 1 print (60 x 48 cm including paper white) of your choice from the edition.
The selected artwork is finished with a black wooden frame and protected with museum glass.
REPRESENTATION JAN STEL PHOTOGRAPHY
For and more details and information about inquiries please mail to, info@janstel.nl
