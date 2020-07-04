INDUSTRIAL LANDSCAPES 02
JAN STEL
The Industrial Landscapes is a continuous photo series about the aesthetics between nature and industry. There is a contrasting beauty of our natural Earth and the abstract appearance of industry. These stilled landscapes are originated from fascinating combinations that we humans often pass unnoticed. We human beings should retransform the industry back to a natural basic balance.

“The most beautiful light moments of the day are during sunrise and when sunset comes in. There is something magical about this short period of light and shadow. During this captivation, my eyes focus on the cinematic feeling of man-made scenes and their unmistakable natural environment.” - Jan Stel

GARDEN OF EDEN
The entrance gates of the industrial estate of a large steel producer invite you to take a closer look. Walking around, one feels like being back in time with a feeling of unreality or even a classic science fiction in black and white. A strong contrast with the natural surroundings and manmade installations. The plumes of smoke in the distance with its long chimneys produce day and night. A heavy polluting sight, but somehow also fascinating spectacle.
MAGICAL LIGHT SHOW
A large industrial complex is hiding behind the foggy-looking emissions. The low-hanging winter sun, combined with the natural landscape, gives a mysterious feeling. Sometimes these kinds of scenes can show an unreal or almost abstract feeling. We often look away from these eye-catching enclosed fencing areas. People are becoming more worried about the contamination of the products on which we as a society have been made dependent. The time is now to switch to nature friendly production processes.
FLYING SKY HIGH
At the end of a winter's day, when the sun is low, fascinating forms arise in the sky. It is a fascinating sight how the wind shapes the clouds, which are produced by the industry makes them dance through the sky. It takes some time and patience to capture the beauty of the transforming clouds. While enjoying the spectacle large numbers of gulls circulate freely around and through the clouds.
A NIGHTLY APPEREANCE
As soon as the sun sets down and disappears behind the horizon the last available light forms a fantastic play with the rising moon. The moment to become quiet and to set eyes on what is unfolding. A soft almost velvety light glides over the slowly moving clouds. The rough manly industrial scenery becomes transformed into an elegant and almost sexy, ever changing feminine-looking spectacle that one can enjoy with admiration and appreciation.
GODDESS OF LUNA
After it rained all day, it finally cleared up in the late evening. This fascinating scene caught me by her current divinity. The full moon shines crystal clear at nightfall. Water vapor flows over the black hills and forms a slowly moving foggy feeling. La Luna has always had a big attraction for me. Her beautiful light is magical and mysterious. Often industrial landscapes radiate with a fascinating beauty.
HARSHLY VERSUS GENTLY
This scene embodies the hard with the soft. The large dark coal mountain in the background contrasts sharply with the soft light of the small overgrown hill in the foreground. The reality between industry and our beautiful Earth. The soft, loose-fitting leaves calmly dance along with the wind in the reflecting late afternoon sun. The coal mountain maintains stiff and motionless in its fixed position. Until large machines disrupt the apparent tranquility by processing the coal for transport to fossil power plants worldwide.
MADNESS OF PLASTICIZING 
Our social need to manufacture and package all kinds of cheap plastic materials has drastic consequences. Not only for humanity itself, but especially for animals and nature. Mass production and the negligent throwing away of the rest materials results in huge mountains of residual products that can hardly be broken off naturally. It can be found in our food, drinking water, clothing and so on. Our natural habitat is now also heavily contaminated. We need to recycle and change to non-pollution use. 



INDUSTRIALIZED TEXTURES, SHAPES AND PATTERNS
When I am on the road to photograph the natural and industrial, I regularly come across amazing abstract shapes and patterns. Some of these compositions form a landscape in itself, others have eye-catching details or extraordinary contrasts. 
This is a 1st preview, more to come ...


​​​​​​​THE INDUSTRIAL LANDSCAPES DETAILS
- Editions available: 
  200h x 150w cm, 3 + 2 a.p. 
  160h x 120w cm, 6 + 2 a.p. 
  100h x 75w cm,   9 + 2 a.p.
- Printing and finishing: Hahnemuhle Fine Art Baryta Paper 325 gram, framed in black with Dibond and Artglass.​​​​​​​

LIMITED EDITION PORTFOLIO BOX
A limited fine art selection of my “Industrial Landscapes series” is now combined in one exclusive box.
The edition is limited to 12, with 8 singed and numbered art prints. It also contains a Certificate of Authenticity. 
The box also includes 1 print (60 x 48 cm including paper white) of your choice from the edition. 
The selected artwork is finished with a black wooden frame and protected with museum glass.

REPRESENTATION JAN STEL PHOTOGRAPHY
For and more details and information about inquiries please mail to, info@janstel.nl
JAN STEL

