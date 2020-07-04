INDUSTRIAL LANDSCAPES 02





The Industrial Landscapes is a continuous photo series about the aesthetics between nature and industry. There is a contrasting beauty of our natural Earth and the abstract appearance of industry. These stilled landscapes are originated from fascinating combinations that we humans often pass unnoticed. We human beings should retransform the industry back to a natural basic balance.





“The most beautiful light moments of the day are during sunrise and when sunset comes in. There is something magical about this short period of light and shadow. During this captivation, my eyes focus on the cinematic feeling of man-made scenes and their unmistakable natural environment.” - Jan Stel



