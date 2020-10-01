EQ3 - Brand Identity Redesign

EQ3
Brand Identity Evolution
from A to Z
EQ3 is a Canadian furniture and home goods company, who enlisted Wedge to revive the brand and give the organization a newfound meaning. As time went by and competitors encroached the market, they'd lost their way. We worked with the company to unearth their true purpose from the strategic bedrock, to land a position built on a value system of inclusivity, progressive nature, collaboration, pragmatism, and thoughtfulness - now defined as, Canadian by Design. We modernized the visual brand identity with a redrawn logomark, rigid yet modular system to stand the test of time, and a revived creative direction for photography that feels like a fresh breath of Canadian air.
View the full case study at www.wedge.work
Creative Studio
Wedge
Client
EQ3
Creative Director
Sarah Di Domenico
Design Director
Justin Lortie
Design & Art Direction Lead
Ariane Leblanc
Designer
Philippe Dionne Bussières
Strategist
Marissa Di Miguel
Studio Producer/ Project Manager
Richard Guay
Photography Production Support
L'ELOI
Photography
Mathieu Fortin, Montreal (Brand Images)
Oumayma B. Tafous, New York City (Content)
Maya Fuhr, Toronto (Anony Story)
Sarah Di Domenico
Strategist
Marissa Di Miguel
Studio Producer/ Project Manager
Richard Guay
Photography Production Support
L'ELOI
Photography
Mathieu Fortin, Montreal (Brand Images)
Oumayma B. Tafous, New York City (Content)
Maya Fuhr, Toronto (Anony Story)