EQ3 - Brand Identity Redesign
Wedge Studio
EQ3
Brand Identity Evolution
from A to Z

EQ3 is a Canadian furniture and home goods company, who enlisted Wedge to revive the brand and give the organization a newfound meaning. As time went by and competitors encroached the market, they'd lost their way. We worked with the company to unearth their true purpose from the strategic bedrock, to land a position built on a value system of inclusivity, progressive nature, collaboration, pragmatism, and thoughtfulness - now defined as, Canadian by Design. We modernized the visual brand identity with a redrawn logomark, rigid yet modular system to stand the test of time, and a revived creative direction for photography that feels like a fresh breath of Canadian air.

View the full case study at www.wedge.work

Creative Studio
Wedge

Client
EQ3

Creative Director
Sarah Di Domenico

Design Director
Justin Lortie

Design & Art Direction Lead
Ariane Leblanc

Designer
Philippe Dionne Bussières

Copywriter
Sarah Di Domenico

Strategist
Marissa Di Miguel

Studio Producer/ Project Manager
Richard Guay

Photography Production Support
L'ELOI

Photography
Mathieu Fortin, Montreal (Brand Images)
Oumayma B. Tafous, New York City (Content)
Maya Fuhr, Toronto (Anony Story) 
    Tools

    Creative Fields

