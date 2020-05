Hermès celebrates innovation at their new Manhattan store.





The French luxury goods label asked Jean Simon Roch, a multi-disciplinary artist to create works related to the topic of "Innovation in the Making.”



It consist in a mechanics workshop focusing on the iconic Hermès bag closures with 20 playful interactive systems.

I was in charge to create a visual language through signage system and interactive animations for each installation.





Photos: Maxime Verret