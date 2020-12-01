Funkenflug — Stadtteilkultur im Wandel
For the last two years we participated in the collective transformation process of the various cultural centers in Hannover.
Together with the initiator Identitätsstiftung we created a five parts publication (including a photographic essay) which is project documentation and working tool at the same time.
Paper: »Materica« (FEDRIGONI Deutschland & Österreich)
Typeface: »Meriva« (New Letters)
Print: gutenberg beuys feindruckerei
