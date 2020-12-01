Funkenflug — Stadtteilkultur im Wandel
Bureau Bordeaux
Image may contain: indoor and screenshot
Funkenflug — Stadtteilkultur im Wandel

For the last two years we participated in the collective transformation process of the various cultural centers in Hannover.
Together with the initiator Identitätsstiftung we created a five parts publication (including a photographic essay) which is project documentation and working tool at the same time.

Paper: »Materica« (FEDRIGONI Deutschland & Österreich)
Typeface: »Meriva« (New Letters)
Print: gutenberg beuys feindruckerei

Image may contain: sign and box
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: tent, accessory and umbrella
Image may contain: abstract and red
Image may contain: indoor and book
Image may contain: door
Image may contain: wood stain and varnish
Image may contain: curtain, wall and indoor
Image may contain: abstract, orange and geometry
Image may contain: wall and indoor
Image may contain: book and print
Image may contain: book, businesscard and print
Image may contain: handwriting and letter
Image may contain: post-it note and handwriting
Image may contain: indoor, handwriting and post-it note
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: handwriting, book and screenshot
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and cloud
