The North Face

Fall 2019





Fall season for The North Face is one of reflection. TNF reaches back into the 1960’s to when the company was founded by Doug and Suzie Tomkins, for the inspiration and values that still inform the company today. Passion for the outdoors and the desire to challenge the status quo are reflected in the archival materials in the catalog, married with interviews and anecdotes from the brand leaders of the past and future. We combined these inspirations with a clean, modern expression of the product that continues to evolve the founding principles of the brand.





Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas

Creative Direction: Brett Newman

Design: Olivia Ward