The North Face — Fall 2019
Multiple Owners
The North Face
Fall 2019

Fall season for The North Face is one of reflection. TNF reaches back into the 1960’s to when the company was founded by Doug and Suzie Tomkins, for the inspiration and values that still inform the company today. Passion for the outdoors and the desire to challenge the status quo are reflected in the archival materials in the catalog, married with interviews and anecdotes from the brand leaders of the past and future. We combined these inspirations with a clean, modern expression of the product that continues to evolve the founding principles of the brand.

Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com
Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas
Creative Direction: Brett Newman
Design: Olivia Ward
