Moilee
La Tortilleria
Moilee – Skin Care


MÉXICO


Moilee is a Mexican skincare brand imagined and produced by wellness specialist KEF. This unisex product line features high-quality cleansing gels, revitalizing lotions and oils, as well as skin toners. The brand is built on solid environmental and humanitarian values, it’s cruelty free and only uses 100% natural oils and organic ingredients.

The skin is the largest organ in the human body, through it we experience the world around us. Moilee makes products to preserve the skin’s harmony, maintaining its health, moisture and beauty. We came up with a name that cleverly describes that balance: a blend of two words that represent skin qualities. The first syllable, Moi, stems from the word moist, and the second, Lee, is a well-known synonym of shelter, refuge.

Inspired by the attributes of the dermis, we conceived different textures depicting molecular views of skin cells, which were then illustrated on the front of each product making it easier to identify. Also, we created a bold sans-serif logo with a noticeable wide-spaced irregular kerning towards the end letters, a metaphor for freedom. And finally, we gave the brand a clean and minimalist monochromatic palette which beautifully highlights the brand’s spirit.




Image may contain: indoor, cosmetics and bottle
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor, bottle and cosmetics
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: bottle and indoor
Image may contain: bottle, toiletry and indoor
Image may contain: bottle and indoor
Image may contain: sketch, tool and wrench
Image may contain: cable and medical equipment
Image may contain: indoor, bottle and vase
Image may contain: bottle, cosmetics and indoor
Image may contain: bottle and drink
___

THANK YOU


Follow us @ Facebook  |  Twitter  |  Instagram
Moilee
135
730
11
Published:
La Tortilleria

    Owners

    La Tortilleria Monterrey, Mexico

    Moilee

    135
    730
    11
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.