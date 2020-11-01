Frozen Silence
Claire Droppert
"Silence is the lack of audible sound or presence of sounds of very low intensity."


The Silence series are created out of interest for the absence of sound witnessed in different locations around the world. Capturing the feeling invoked by the place, all these places have a certain tranquility where remoteness stands out. 

Just like in my previous Silence series, the use of a simplistic style was essential to capture the distinguishing silence. In these series, the mood and tones are set in a way I could lay focus on
the characteristics of certain locations, without being distracted by other elements. 

Frozen Silence was inspired by the natural beauty of Sweden, and the area of Hemavan-Tärnaby. Captured during the bitterly cold month of December. Temperatures dropped below -10 Celsius and snow regularly fell, adding to the already thick layers of purest white snow. These natural elements helped to create this magical, fairytale landscape, which can be seen through this latest imagery.
Spegel
Filt
Ensam
Flod
Sjö
Kurva
Tvilling
Passage
Tallar

