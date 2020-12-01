UH FEST 2019
Multiple Owners
UH FEST 2019
A NEW KIND OF JOY 

"UH Fest is one of the rare events dedicated to adventurous modern music in Hungary. Since 2001 we have staged hundreds of international and local performances during several festivals and one-off events. Due to our nearly two decade-long activity and the scope of our events (both in terms of number of acts and stylistic variety) UH Fest became a high profile event — a point of reference even." — uh.hu

organisers and curators: András Nun, Krisztián Puskár, András Rónai,
Lucia Udvardyova, Veszna Wessenauer
design: de_form
web: Bálint Zalkai
photo© UH Fest


Image may contain: person, indoor and clothing
Image may contain: person and indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: concert, music and person
Image may contain: concert, person and music
Image may contain: person, scene and concert
Image may contain: scene, stage and concert
Image may contain: person, people and dark
Image may contain: laptop, concert and indoor
Image may contain: person, concert and dance
UH FEST 2019
132
664
4
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    de_form studio Budapest, Hungary
    nora demeczky Budapest, Hungary
    eniko deri Budapest, Hungary

    UH FEST 2019

    UH FEST 2019 A NEW KIND OF JOY  "UH Fest is one of the rare events dedicated to adventurous modern music in Hungary. Since 2001 we have staged h Read More
    132
    664
    4
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.