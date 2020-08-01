A story yet to be told
"A story yet to be told" is a campaign about organ donation. I've teamed up with Lato C
agency to create a serie of artworks that talks about people stories behind organ donations.


client: Biotest | art direction: Lato C Milan






A story yet to be told
