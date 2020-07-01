Montréal 360 — Book

— Telling about the city from a unique perspective
Challenge
Montreal 360 is a 192-page historical book. From the sky, the Quebec metropolis finally reveals its secrets. Thanks to an impressive selection of archival images and beautiful current photographs, this dive into Montreal's history is an experience in itself: a soaring glide over the past to better understand the present.
Solution
This conceptual book plays with minimalist graphic codes from the 60s and 70s, with the 1967 World Expo and the Olympic Games. The reader is repeatedly asked to turn the book around for a 360-degree reading experience.