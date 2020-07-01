Montréal 360 — Book
Multiple Owners
— Telling about the city from a unique perspective

Challenge
Montreal 360 is a 192-page historical book. From the sky, the Quebec metropolis finally reveals its secrets. Thanks to an impressive selection of archival images and beautiful current photographs, this dive into Montreal's history is an experience in itself: a soaring glide over the past to better understand the present.

Solution
This conceptual book plays with minimalist graphic codes from the 60s and 70s, with the 1967 World Expo and the Olympic Games. The reader is repeatedly asked to turn the book around for a 360-degree reading experience.
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Studio Miles Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada
    Elizabeth Beaudoin Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada
    David Tremblay Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada

    Project Made For

    Studio Miles Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada

