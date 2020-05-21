Fork
Blanca Jiménez
Fork is a brunch atelier that brings together Parisian heritage with Mexican breakfast tradition. Located in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, the brand identity embraces romantic and nostalgic feelings of chic cafes, along with interiors that pair different materials for a cozy atmosphere.

As the brand symbol, we created a bespoke letter F with a French styled fork interlaced. We designed a set of various stamps, that could be used across collaterals, such as menus, coasters and stationery. A custom script of Le Brunch Atelier, conveys the final touch of warmth. Slightly textured papers and foiled details, communicate the care that is taken with the cooking and the service at Fork.

 I developed the logo + identity, illustrations + seal, menu, coasters and business cards.

Branding project designed at Menta, under the Art Direction of Laura Méndez. 
www.menta.is​​​​​​​
¡Gracias!
Published:
