MIGRANTS
paul chadeisson
My short film is now available one youtube:
https://youtu.be/N1R1nTEOL4A

Migrants:
Humanity has started many years ago the process of terraforming mars, we follow the thoughts and prayers of one of the " cleaners ", who work on this titanic project.

Many thanks to my friend Florent Lebrun for the mattepainting,
Stéphane Beauverger for the beautiful writing
and Antoine Babary who made the sound design and music that made the film come alive,
i hope you will like it, i have put lot of time and effort in it!
paul chadeisson

    paul chadeisson Nantes, France

