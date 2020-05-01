WHAT WOULD THE COMMUNITY THINK?





When I shot this series I explored the back yards in my home town Munich. My head was full of stories of what might be going on behind these windows and doors. We live in a society where the private life becomes more and more a public catwalk. Everybody can take part in the highs the lows and in betweens of other people.





But at this point most of the time people get to choose what they want to share and what not. People share the things that make them look good, sophisticated, successful – whatever they want the world to think about them. But will it always stay this way? Will a closed door in the future still mean nobody gets to see what we do, say or feel? If not: What would the community think?



