Evolved By Nature



The Story





We are in the midst of an invisible crisis: on and in nearly everything we buy are petrochemicals that can build up in our water and food supplies and our bodies. Consumers are becoming more savvy and demanding a better way. The scientists at Silk Inc. invented just that: pure silk protein, from natural silk cocoons, in liquid form. Not only is this technology nontoxic to people and the planet, it can also match or outperform the benefit of the petrochemicals it replaces, and so it can work with any partner brand, on any product, in any industry. Silk, Inc. needed a brand that could help potential partners and the public understand and embrace this invisible technology’s potential —and ultimately, start a green chemistry movement.

