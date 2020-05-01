L'enfant et les étoiles (picture book)

El niño y las estrellas / L'enfant et les étoiles
No hay televisión esta noche, dijo la abuela, pero tengo algo mucho mejor ... Y abrió la puerta de su casa. Con Calypso, su gato, caminamos por el sendero al borde del acantilado: ¡Esta noche miraremos las estrellas!
Y fue entonces cuando una gaviota navegó los vientos sobre nuestras cabezas, una hermosa ave blanca con poderes extraordinarios...
Un viaje intergeneracional a nuestro Universo, infinitamente grande y pequeño, para imaginar nuestro lugar frente a los misterios del mundo y del tiempo que pasa.
The child and the stars / L'enfant et les étoiles
There is no television tonight, Grandma said, but I have something much better ... And she opened the door of her house. With Calypso, her cat, we walk along the path at the edge of the cliff: Tonight we will look at the stars!
And that was when a seagull sailed the winds over our heads, a beautiful white bird with extraordinary powers ...
An intergenerational trip to our Universe, infinitely large and small at the same time, to imagine our place in the mysteries of the world and the time that passes.
Publicado en Francia por / published in France by Éditions d'Orbestier - Rêves Bleus (2019)
Más información / more info: https://bit.ly/2QBV7h3