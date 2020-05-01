L'enfant et les étoiles (picture book)

El niño y las estrellas / L'enfant et les étoiles

No hay televisión esta noche, dijo la abuela, pero tengo algo mucho mejor ... Y abrió la puerta de su casa. Con Calypso, su gato, caminamos por el sendero al borde del acantilado: ¡Esta noche miraremos las estrellas!

Y fue entonces cuando una gaviota navegó los vientos sobre nuestras cabezas, una hermosa ave blanca con poderes extraordinarios...

Un viaje intergeneracional a nuestro Universo, infinitamente grande y pequeño, para imaginar nuestro lugar frente a los misterios del mundo y del tiempo que pasa.

The child and the stars / L'enfant et les étoiles

There is no television tonight, Grandma said, but I have something much better ... And she opened the door of her house. With Calypso, her cat, we walk along the path at the edge of the cliff: Tonight we will look at the stars!

And that was when a seagull sailed the winds over our heads, a beautiful white bird with extraordinary powers ...



