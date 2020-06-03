Loops
Cabeza Patata Studio
An Experimental Project exploring the idea of the Loop Effect in imagined settings.

Creating various scenes, simple enough to appear repeated but with enough detail to recognise a slight change with each movement of the camera, we build a world that feels almost hypnotic and slightly unsettling.
Image may contain: person, human face and indoor
Image may contain: person, cartoon and indoor
A strong focus for this project is fashion and textile design. The characters feel statuesque in their surroundings, captured in a pensive moment.
For this project we partnered with Huion, who provided the Kamvas Pro 22 that we used for many of the steps for this project. It was particularly useful to work on a larger scale screen when focussing on many of the details such as textile design and colour correction.
Image may contain: person, indoor and laptop

Sound
freesound.org
"Zeeland dunes" by Klankbeeld
"Wind, Realistic" by Inspector
"Wind through trees" by Spoonbender
Image may contain: screenshot
Loops
283
1,352
12
Published:
Cabeza Patata Studio

    Owners

    Cabeza Patata Studio London, United Kingdom

    Loops

    Character design architecture & fashion video project
    283
    1,352
    12
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.