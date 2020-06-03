An Experimental Project exploring the idea of the Loop Effect in imagined settings.
Creating various scenes, simple enough to appear repeated but with enough detail to recognise a slight change with each movement of the camera, we build a world that feels almost hypnotic and slightly unsettling.
A strong focus for this project is fashion and textile design. The characters feel statuesque in their surroundings, captured in a pensive moment.
For this project we partnered with Huion, who provided the Kamvas Pro 22 that we used for many of the steps for this project. It was particularly useful to work on a larger scale screen when focussing on many of the details such as textile design and colour correction.
Sound
freesound.org
"Zeeland dunes" by Klankbeeld
"Wind, Realistic" by Inspector
"Wind through trees" by Spoonbender