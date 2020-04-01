Illustrations - 2019
Muhammed Sajid


Dilli dil waalo ki
Illustration for Culture trip - Delhi city page.




Bangalore city.
Illustration for Culture trip - Delhi city page.




Exploring the exhilarating Silicon Valley of India 🇮🇳.
Creative I did for Singapore airlines magazine - Silverkris / June 2019. 




Spread the love 💖


Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and dance
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and child art


She was holding the earth                                                                                                            Float 💕 




E S C A P E




wild T H O U G H T S




Seller Of Plants                                                                                                            Vision




Another piece I did for the release of Procreate version 4.3 




P A T H
Creative for custom coaster design conducting by @Sticker Mule





Bangalore




Creative I did for the 30th anniversary of Hotelier magazine March/April 2019 issue.




So light is her footfall




Smoke.                                                                         Expo.                                                                         Dream.




Plant secrets
Here I recreated Lindsey Orrin's concept into Poster for POSTed Studio. The POSTed Studio empowers inspired individuals to express their opinions through poster art. Each participant develops a concept around a social or environmental issue that matters to them.




Home for Vectornator.




Enemies
Fox & Hen.                                         Cat & mice.                                                                         Snake & Mongoose.




Appetite




Abide



Wishing you all a Happy New Year 🥳 

