Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Wacom Cintiq
Pen
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Illustrations 2018-2019
Joey Rex Cardenas
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/3/2020
YEAR OF THE DOG
FLCL
ULRICH AND AGATHA (HEADLOPPER)
WIZARD
GORGON
DRAGON FISTER COVER
WOLF FRIEND -
SHIRT DESIGN
PALACE ARCADE -
VISIONS FROM THE UPSIDE DOWN: STRANGER THINGS ARTBOOK
GRAVE LORD -
THE MONSTER PROJECT
VACANT
STRESS
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Illustrations 2018-2019
104
767
5
Published:
January 1st 2020
Joey Rex Cardenas
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Joey Rex Cardenas
Staten Island, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Illustrations 2018-2019
My favorite pieces from 2018 and 2019.
104
767
5
Published:
January 1st 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Wacom Cintiq
Pen
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Drawing
,
ILLUSTRATION
graphic
monsters
animals
Character design
posters
joeyrex
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.