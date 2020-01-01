/

Lunar New Year Illustrations

Nham Nhi Tet • New Year Edition

•

Author : Various authors

Publisher : Kim Dong Publishing

Published in January 2020





| Photoshop |





•





New Year came with a cool breeze right now in Saigon. We want the first post of the year will be a very special post.

We will share about how we proceed a digital painting from start to end. We hope you will have a beautiful new year holiday and wish all your troubles will go away.





/