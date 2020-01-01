/
Lunar New Year Illustrations
Nham Nhi Tet • New Year Edition
•
Author: Various authors
Publisher: Kim Dong Publishing
Published in January 2020
| Photoshop |
•
New Year came with a cool breeze right now in Saigon. We want the first post of the year will be a very special post.
We will share about how we proceed a digital painting from start to end. We hope you will have a beautiful new year holiday and wish all your troubles will go away.
/
Before we start coloring a draft, we want to try many approaches in color as much as we could so that a good color sketch won't be left out. The more we focus on this stage, the more we could imagine the later product would be
We have included a step by step below, from black and white sketch to color draft to finished piece!
Should you be interested in working with us, please contact us at
vuon.illustration@gmail.com
Thank you!