Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Brand design

Concept of the logo:

An Eiffel Tower sports track









A sporty boost: Fluid curves, fast lines. A sports track emerges before our eyes, telling the story of movement and speed.





The Eiffel Tower: Solidly placed on the ground, a 3D Eiffel Tower is emerging. The magic of this sign comes from its possible double reading. In turn sports track and Eiffel Tower. The eye seems not to want to choose.





An encounter: A logo that tells a story of encounter and convergence. It is a profoundly humanistic and optimistic sign that offers a perspective of collective progress.

An invitation to the world: 5 colours, 5 continents, all start off fairly on the track. The perspective of these lines seems to open generously to our gaze, as an invitation to participate in the celebration.



