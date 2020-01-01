Discover
Late 2019 illustrations
Mercedes Bazan
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Late
2019
illustrations
Personal and commissioned pieces done during the lasts months of 2019.
Thanks for a wonderful 2019. Can't wait to see what 2020 holds.
Happy new year everyone.
Late 2019 illustrations
December 30th 2019
Mercedes Bazan
San Francisco, CA, USA
Late 2019 illustrations
Some personal and commissioned illustrations I made during the last part of 2019.
December 30th 2019
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Graphic Design
,
manga
anime
vaporwave
Pokemon
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
