Late 2019 illustrations
Mercedes Bazan
Late 
2019 illustrations
Personal and commissioned pieces done during the lasts months of 2019.
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and anime
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and child art
Thanks for a wonderful 2019. Can't wait to see what 2020 holds.

Happy new year everyone.
Late 2019 illustrations
71
232
6
Published:
Mercedes Bazan

    Owners

    Mercedes Bazan San Francisco, CA, USA

    Late 2019 illustrations

    Some personal and commissioned illustrations I made during the last part of 2019.
    71
    232
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.