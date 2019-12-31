Review
Two Times Elliott
In 2018, Two Times Elliott ran a self initiated brief, Review. Each week, Two Times Elliott created a graphic response based upon the most searched term on Google in the UK for the previous seven days. See the full project here.
Review
