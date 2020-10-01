PATTERNS 2019

Como cada año, hago el resumen de algunos trabajos que solucioné con patrones. Ya sabéis que son mi perdición, y siempre intento incluirlos en todos los proyectos que me dejen. Que tengáis un 2020 muy bueno, y yo os enseñe muchos patrones dentro de un año. Iré publicando los proyectos poco a poco, ¡que este año vuelvo al Behance!
As every year, I summarize some works that I solved with patterns. You know that they are my downfall, and I always try to include them in all the projects that leave me. I hope you have a nice 2020, and I can show you many patterns the next year. I will publish the projects bit a bit. Couse I back to Behance this year!