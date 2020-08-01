Posters 2018-2019
Bartosz Kosowski
A collection of posters created in 2018-2019.

***

Some of the prints are available here.

***

The Shining

Officially licensed screen print inspired by Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" made for Bottleneck Gallery under the license from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Size: 24x36

***

To see the full project, click here.

Three colour versions:
Detail:
***

Eraserhead

Posters created for Spoke Art and MiDNiTES for MANiACS 35mm screening of David Lynch's Eraserhead at Roxie Theater. 

One colour screen print.

Size: 18x24'

***

To see the full project, click here.
Two versions of the poster:
Work in progress and details:

***

Avatar

"Avatar" poster sketch for DFL Magazin.
Work in progress and details:

***

Lord of the Rings

"Lord of the Rings" poster sketch for DFL Magazin.


Work in progress and details:
***

Gladiator

"Gladiator" poster sketch for DFL Magazin.


***

To see the full project, click here.
Alternative versions:
Work in progress:
***

Belfer

Anniversary poster created for AleKino+ and commissioned by Canal+.

One colour screen print on black satin Curious Skin 270 gr paper.

Size: 100x70 cm

***

To see the full project, click here.
Work in progress and details:
***


Knife in the Water

An art tribute poster inspired by 1962 Roman Polanski film.

1 colour screen print printed on 230gr Stardream metallic paper

Size: 12x36'


***

To see the full project, click here.




***

The prints are available here.

***
