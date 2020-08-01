Posters 2018-2019

The Shining
Officially licensed screen print inspired by Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" made for Bottleneck Gallery under the license from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Size: 24x36
Three colour versions:
Eraserhead
Posters created for Spoke Art and MiDNiTES for MANiACS 35mm screening of David Lynch's Eraserhead at Roxie Theater.
One colour screen print.
Size: 18x24'
Two versions of the poster:
Avatar
"Avatar" poster sketch for DFL Magazin.
Lord of the Rings
"Lord of the Rings" poster sketch for DFL Magazin.
Belfer
Anniversary poster created for AleKino+ and commissioned by Canal+.
One colour screen print on black satin Curious Skin 270 gr paper.
Size: 100x70 cm
Knife in the Water
An art tribute poster inspired by 1962 Roman Polanski film.
1 colour screen print printed on 230gr Stardream metallic paper
Size: 12x36'