Portraits 2018-2019
Bartosz Kosowski
A compilation of portraits created and published in 2018-2019.

The clients include DFL Magazin, Canal +, The Hollywood Reporter, Fast Company, Netjets, Politico, GOAL, WWD, So Foot, Budveiser, America Magazine.

All the illustrations were drawn and coloured with Wacom CintiQ in PS.


***

***

World Cup 2018:

A selection of sketches created during World Cup 2018. (to see the full project, click here):

***

John Boyega

A non-commissioned portrait of John Boyega (to see the full project, click here):

***

Russel Crowe - Gladiator

Film poster sketch for DFL Magazin.(to see the full project, click here):

***

NetJets magazine:

Jordan Spieth (to see the full project, click here):

Scott Brash (to see the full project, click here):

***

WWD CEO Summit

A set of portraits for WWD Magazine (to see the full project, click here):

***

So Foot

Cover illustration for So Foot magazine. The "Real Champions League" issue of the magazine is all about FIFA Women's World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations and Copa America and it features the players. (to see the full project, click here):

***

Misha Nonoo

Portrait of Misha Nonoo for Fast Company.

***

Politico

Front page editorial portrait of Cardinal Marx of Munich for Politico.(to see the full project, click here):

***

Budejovicky Budvar.

Key advertising illustration created for limited edition beer brewed by Aleš Dvořák and Pavel Palouš
(to see the full project, click here):

***

Hollywood Reporter

CNN Gun Violence debate

An editorial illustration for the article about CNN debate on gun violence hosted by Jake Taper in Sunrise, Florida (to see the full project, click here):

New Sheriff at Warner Bros

An editorial illustration for the article about Ann Sarnoff - the new CEO of Warner Bros (to see the full project, click here):

***

Richard Powers

Portrait of Richard Powers published in America Magazine.  (to see the full project, click here):
***

GOAL

A series of illustrations created for the story about the early Barça days of Pep Guardiola
(to see the full project, click here):

***

Some of the work in progress shots together with printed pieces:
