Portraits 2018-2019

A compilation of portraits created and published in 2018-2019.
The clients include DFL Magazin, Canal +, The Hollywood Reporter, Fast Company, Netjets, Politico, GOAL, WWD, So Foot, Budveiser, America Magazine.
All the illustrations were drawn and coloured with Wacom CintiQ in PS.
World Cup 2018:
A selection of sketches created during World Cup 2018.
Russel Crowe - Gladiator
Film poster sketch for DFL Magazin.
So Foot
Cover illustration for So Foot magazine. The "Real Champions League" issue of the magazine is all about FIFA Women's World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations and Copa America and it features the players.
Misha Nonoo
Portrait of Misha Nonoo for Fast Company.
Politico
Front page editorial portrait of Cardinal Marx of Munich for Politico.
Budejovicky Budvar.
Key advertising illustration created for limited edition beer brewed by Aleš Dvořák and Pavel Palouš
(to see the full project, click here):
Hollywood Reporter
CNN Gun Violence debate
An editorial illustration for the article about CNN debate on gun violence hosted by Jake Taper in Sunrise, Florida
New Sheriff at Warner Bros
An editorial illustration for the article about Ann Sarnoff - the new CEO of Warner Bros
Richard Powers
GOAL
A series of illustrations created for the story about the early Barça days of Pep Guardiola
Some of the work in progress shots together with printed pieces: