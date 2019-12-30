30 Under 30 Exhibition

I had a great opportunity to hold this interactive exhibition called ’30 under 30’ in seven cities around China to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of SHIMAO with OUTPUT. We interviewed 30 year old people working in diverse industries, and used the voices talking about their stories of being 30 as part of the exhibition. Audiences can combine different visual elements to build a complete figure and listen to the related story. The exhibition is running until Feb 14th 2020!