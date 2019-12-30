30 Under 30 Exhibition
Minji Moon
30 Under 30 Exhibition
 
I had a great opportunity to hold this interactive exhibition called ’30 under 30’ in seven cities around China to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of SHIMAO with OUTPUT. We interviewed 30 year old people working in diverse industries, and used the voices talking about their stories of being 30 as part of the exhibition. Audiences can combine different visual elements to build a complete figure and listen to the related story. The exhibition is running until Feb 14th 2020!
Thanks for watching!

30 Under 30 Exhibition
112
529
5
Published:
Minji Moon

    Owners

    Minji Moon Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    30 Under 30 Exhibition

    I had a great opportunity to hold this interactive exhibition called ’30 under 30’ in seven cities around China to celebrate the 30 year annivers Read More
    112
    529
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.