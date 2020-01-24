GALWAY STAMP

I've designed many stamps over the last 10+ years but this has to be my favourite. Stamp design a fairly long process, from concept to publication on this one was about 12 months. Direct communication is with the Stamp Design department in An Post, who liaise with the stamp design committee - there's also final approval needed from Government Ministers before the stamp goes on sale to the public.

With this stamp there was also a mini sheet (a large adhesive sheet the perforated stamp sits within). Both the stamp and the mini sheet also have first day cover envelope designs. Finally I was delighted to also do the cancellation stamp for this one - this is the full house of stamp design :)))