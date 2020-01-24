GALWAY STAMP

'GALWAY 2020 stamp'
'european capital of culture'
design and illustration by Steve Simpson
Stamp, mini sheet and first day covers for An Post, the Irish Postal service
I've designed many stamps over the last 10+ years but this has to be my favourite. Stamp design a fairly long process, from concept to publication on this one was about 12 months. Direct communication is with the Stamp Design department in An Post, who liaise with the stamp design committee - there's also final approval needed from Government Ministers before the stamp goes on sale to the public.
With this stamp there was also a mini sheet (a large adhesive sheet the perforated stamp sits within). Both the stamp and the mini sheet also have first day cover envelope designs. Finally I was delighted to also do the cancellation stamp for this one - this is the full house of stamp design :)))
THE STAMP
This was my initial concept for the stamp - Galway, a picturesque city situated on the west coast of Ireland, is famous for it's arts and culture, it's university and a rich history. I wanted to feature a flavour of all these things as noted in my sketch below. My colour palette was based on the official Galway 200 logo.
MINISHEET
For the mini sheet illustration I decided on a map of the historic town centre. I started by drawing a simple map that would fit within the specs of the mini sheet. This became the backdrop for the all the elements I wanted to feature.
STAMP FIRST DAY COVER
The first day cover for the stamp features Galway Bay. In the foreground we have the local dolphins escorting a Galway Hooker (traditional fishing boat) out to sea.
MINISHEET FIRST DAY COVER
The first day cover for the mini sheet feature a salmon leaping with the Cathedral in the background
CANCELLATION STAMP
The cancelation stamp features a Claddagh ring, a traditional Irish ring which representing love, loyalty, and friendship (the hands represent friendship, the heart represents love, and the crown represents loyalty). The ring, as currently known, was first produced in the 17th century.
