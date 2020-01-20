Low Poly Worlds
Pavel Novák
L O W   P O L Y   U L T I M A T E   P A C K
Worlds

These worlds were created to show the endless possibilities of our Low Poly Ultimate Pack and inspire game developers or 3D artists to create their unique stories using these assets. Assembled in Unity3D, rendered in Blender. Get it here: http://u3d.as/nVd








Thanks for watching!


