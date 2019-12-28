Discover
This Way | Amelicart's Art Book 2019
Amelicart ／ア・メリカ
12/28/2019
This Way
The ART book of Amelicart 2019 /
©️Amelicart
You can buy the book at Booth:
https://amelicart.booth.pm/items/1648633
For Foreigners, please buy this book via "International Forwarding Service tenso.com" which ships Japanese products around the world. For more information.
https://www.tenso.com/en/static/lp_shop_booth
Please follow me on instagram!
https://www.instagram.com/amelicart
This Way | Amelicart's Art Book 2019
Published:
December 27th 2019
Amelicart ／ア・メリカ
Amelicart ／ア・メリカ
Tokyo, Japan
This Way | Amelicart's Art Book 2019
Published:
December 27th 2019
Tools
Procreate
Illustration
Art Direction
Character Design
picturebook
KidsLit
childrensbookillustration
kidlitart
childrensbooks
gameart
adventure
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
