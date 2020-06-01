Italian chef Marco Carboni gained his experience in the restaurants of Massimo Bottura, Jamie Oliver & Gordon Ramsay, traveling the world from Italy, Barcelona, London, and now Mexico City.





Bottega is his new gastronomic proposal, where he denotes the philosophy of his Italian roots, based on the product, the season, and a hand made based philosophy. Bottega Sartoria suggests a combination of deli gastronome markets with an exquisite curation of local and foreign products.



