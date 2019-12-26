Animal Graphics Calendar Art
* * *
What do you call a group of animals?
A special set of animal designs for December and the Christmas season. I wanted this series to be fun and light hearted so I am exploring variations in style and approach as well as wordplay when it comes to what groups of animals are called.
"A Radiance of Cardinals"
A special animal design for December and the Christmas season. I want this series to be fun and light hearted so I am exploring variations in style and approach.
Poster/calendar design.
A group of cardinals can be called a college, conclave, radiance, or a Vatican.
"A Scold of Jays"
A group of Blue Jays is called a scold, a cast, a party, or a band. They often seem to be arguing so I chose "scold."
"An Obstinacy of Buffalo"
Apparently, a group of buffalo are called an Obstinacy and also a herd or a gang.
"A Camp of Bats"
Twilight light in the woods with bats fluttering over the campfire.
Version without type.
"A Sleuth of Bears"
A group of bears is called a "sleuth" or "sloth." This is the first finished piece for a series called "Quilted Animals." I found the names given to groups of animals to be a fun topic for illustration aimed at children.
Version without type