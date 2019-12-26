Museum of Romanity - Brand design

An architectural dialogue between yesterday and today





In 2006-2007, during preventive excavations a domus (Roman house) and two mosaics, known as Achilles and Pentheus, were discovered in perfect state of conservation. They are even described by specialists as "the most beautiful pieces after those of Pompeii". It is from here that the project to build a museum worthy of the name was born.

Launched in June 2011, the jury of the architectural competition selected Elizabeth de Portzamparc's project. Facing the Nîmes Arena, the Museum engages in a genuine architectural dialogue between the two buildings that separate 2000 years of history. The two buildings contrast and complement each other harmoniously through their shapes, lines and masses: the round and the rectangle, the vertical and the horizontal, the density of the stone and the lightness of the glass.





In our opinion, the challenge was to propose a resolutely contemporary reading for a subject that can easily fall into a classical... not to say nostalgic spirit. In short, how to make this ancient heritage current, alive and desirable!