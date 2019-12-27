/Eng
Levo Analytics is a market research and business analysis company based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. They collect consumer data and analyze it to provide valuable information to their clients.
For the development of its visual identity, it was necessary to strengthen the brand with some graphic sophistication, with an identity according to the services it provides, and with graphic codes that last over time.
A flexible visual system is constructed by means of a modular grid from the structure of the logo, a mesh composed of its minimum units. This modular grid, in which each minimum unit works to create new graphic codes, emphasizes the concept of data collection, as we see in bar and pie charts, transforming the information into a different visual language. This graphic grows and transforms to adapt to the different formats that the brand requires.
/Esp
Levo Analytics es una empresa de investigación de mercados y análisis de negocio con sede en Puerto España, Trinidad y Tobago. Recopilan datos de consumidores y los analizan para proporcionar información valiosa a sus clientes.
Para el desarrollo de su identidad visual, se necesitaba fortalecer la marca con cierta sofisticación gráfica, con una identidad acorde a los servicios que presta, y unos códigos gráficos perdurables en el tiempo.
Se construye un sistema visual flexible mediante una retícula modular a partir de la estructura del logotipo, una malla compuesta por sus unidades mínimas. Esta rejilla modular, en la que cada unidad mínima trabaja para crear nuevos códigos gráficos, enfatiza el concepto de recopilación de datos, como vemos en diagramas de barras y circulares, transformando la información en un lenguaje visual distinto. Esta gráfica crece y se transforma para adaptarse a los distintos soportes que la marca requiere.