











/Eng

Levo Analytics is a market research and business analysis company based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. They collect consumer data and analyze it to provide valuable information to their clients.



For the development of its visual identity, it was necessary to strengthen the brand with some graphic sophistication, with an identity according to the services it provides, and with graphic codes that last over time.



A flexible visual system is constructed by means of a modular grid from the structure of the logo, a mesh composed of its minimum units. This modular grid, in which each minimum unit works to create new graphic codes, emphasizes the concept of data collection, as we see in bar and pie charts, transforming the information into a different visual language. This graphic grows and transforms to adapt to the different formats that the brand requires.











