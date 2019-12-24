My First Year In Beijing

I have lived in Beijing alone for more than a year since I graduated from the college last summer.Here I draw some illustrations about my life in Beijing.Wish you like it.:)
On Children's day,I saw a little boy drawing in front of the paintings.He was quiet,focused and very talented.Amazed by his talented painting,I took a photo of him and draw this illustration.
When I go to library alone.
The newsstand in Beijing .
The first company I worked for.
I always imagined how people lived in such a beautiful building which I saw on the familiar road.
My ideal workspace.
My actual workspace.:)It's small, simple but enough.
The balcony in my rented house.
The view from the balcony.
I feel so sorry for my dead potted plants.:(
I dreamed of a motorbike to travel even though I couldn't drive.It was inspired by my favourite singer,Cheer.
"Hello Molly~"
"Hello Moy~"
Always confused.I asked myself.
When will I leave Beijing?
How long will I live in Beijing……