Wacom
Wacom Intuos
IMac
Apple IMac
JUST FOR FUN
CranioDsgn Studio ™
2/24/2020
Compilation of illustrations that I do in my free time to develop and experience new styles, challenges and paths.
Thanks for checking out this project, all ap
preciations
and comments are truly appreciated.
You can follow my latest work on:
Instagram
Published:
December 22nd 2019
CranioDsgn Studio ™
Valencia, Spain
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Wacom
Wacom Intuos
IMac
Apple IMac
Art Direction
Illustration
Digital Art
Fashion
queen
Freddie Mercury
zombie
WatchMen
movie
star wars
ben kenobi
car
Blue Demon
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
