Modern Art® — brand, web

Modern Art
Modern Art is a London based gallery opened by Stuart Shave in 1998.
In 20 years the gallery has occupied six locations in east and central London,
presently being homed in a converted 5,000 sq ft pre-war factory building in the
Clerkenwell area of central London. Each year Modern Art participates in art
fairs in Basel, Hong Kong, Miami, London, and New York.
New corporate identity, thanks to the large typography underlying, symbolizes
a loud voice, confidence, stability.
Modern art has something to say to people and it speaks loudly!
Website
The site is designed on the same principles as the corporate identity.
The focus is on the photos, and the interaction elements are intuitive and
have beautiful animations.
The main emphasis is on working with typography, as well as the
construction of layout and grid.
