Modern Art® — brand, web
Valery Che


Modern Art
Modern Art is a London based gallery opened by Stuart Shave in 1998. 
In 20 years the gallery has occupied six locations in east and central London, 
presently being homed in a converted 5,000 sq ft pre-war factory building in the 
Clerkenwell area of central London. Each year Modern Art participates in art 
fairs in Basel, Hong Kong, Miami, London, and New York.

New corporate identity, thanks to the large typography underlying, symbolizes 
a loud voice, confidence, stability.

Modern art has something to say to people and it speaks loudly!





Image may contain: sign and cable
Image may contain: wall, hat and man
Image may contain: book, print and human face


Website
The site is designed on the same principles as the corporate identity. 
The focus is on the photos, and the interaction elements are intuitive and 
have beautiful animations.

The main emphasis is on working with typography, as well as the 
construction of layout and grid.


Design, animations — Valery Che
All photo content used is only for showcasing my work and of non-commercial use.

Thank you for watching!

Modern Art® — brand, web
319
2,678
19
Published:
Valery Che

    Owners

    Valery Che Moscow, Russian Federation

    Project Made For

    BeMoscow Moscow, Russian Federation
    Yekaterinburg Design Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation

    Modern Art® — brand, web

    Modern Art is a London based gallery opened by Stuart Shave in 1998. In 20 years the gallery has occupied six locations in east and central Londo Read More
    319
    2,678
    19
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.