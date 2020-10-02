







The Gulf of California is one of the most diverse seas on the planet, home to thousands of species of organisms. Here there are hundreds of islands, many of which are significant nesting sites for seabirds, and nursing grounds for migratory and endemic marine species. For centuries the Gulf has beckoned explorers, authors, and scientists, inspired by the ruggedness of its remote coastlines.





Today the Gulf is in peril. Unsustainable fishing - including the use of gill nets and bottom trawling - are destroying many of the coastal ecosystems. The fishing communities who have depended on these waters for survival are now on the brink of collapse, and are in need of alternative forms of income to support their families.





Conserva Collective works alongside these communities to create alternative sources of income, on projects that contribute to marine conservation initiatives. We believe that by empowering individuals to learn from and appreciate our environment, we can position these communities as innovators and entrepreneurs, all while working towards the protection of our marine environment.





On sight photography: Alex Krowiak, Gabriel Flores & Michael Borchard









