TOWER 28 Brand Identity

Client: Tower 28 Beauty Year: 2018 Services: Brand Identity, Art Direction, Packaging Design
Tower 28 lends its name from a beach tower in Santa Monica, California.
The clean beauty brand is all about a fast, effortless lifestyle. The squiggly brand mark refers
to being in motion, waves, the beach, and is reminiscent of beauty product swatches.
Design Assistant: Coraline Loos. Lifestyle Photography: Krissy Saleh.
Still Life Photography: Flora Maclean
