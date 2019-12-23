TOWER 28 Brand Identity
Verena Michelitsch
Client: Tower 28 Beauty  Year: 2018    Services: Brand Identity, Art Direction, Packaging Design

Tower 28 lends its name from a beach tower in Santa Monica, California.
The clean beauty brand is all about a fast, effortless lifestyle. The squiggly brand mark refers
to being in motion, waves, the beach, and is reminiscent of beauty product swatches.
Design Assistant: Coraline Loos. Lifestyle Photography: Krissy Saleh. 
Still Life Photography: Flora Maclean

@tower28beauty
    Creative Fields

