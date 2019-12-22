Fork
Menta .

Fork is a brunch atelier that brings together Parisian heritage with Mexican breakfast tradition. Located in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, the brand identity embraces romantic and nostalgic feelings of chic cafes, along with interiors that pair different materials for a cozy atmosphere.

As the brand symbol, we created a bespoke letter F with a French styled fork interlaced. We designed a set of various stamps, that could be used across collaterals, such as menus, coasters and stationery. A custom script of Le Brunch Atelier, conveys the final touch of warmth. Slightly textured papers and foiled details, communicate the care that is taken with the cooking and the service at Fork.

Fork, French spirit, Mexican flavor.


Fork
133
487
10
Published:
Menta .

    Owners

    Menta . Guadalajara, Mexico

    Fork

    Fork is a brunch atelier that brings together Parisian heritage with Mexican breakfast tradition. Located in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, the brand i Read More
    133
    487
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.