Fosmon is a construction and development company that believes strength comes from unity. They develop highly complex industrial projects for the biggest companies in the country. As a family business, they apply family values to their process and always deliver with honesty, clarity, and strength.





We wanted to communicate that strength through a solid visual language. The brand is constructed by different elements that show off their values. We created a modular pattern inspired by the initial metal structure of a building. The brand mark represents the building blocks of a great company and the wordmark expresses their strength and trust.





Overall, we created a bold brand for a powerful company that is building the strength of tomorrow.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​