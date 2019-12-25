adidas SolarDrive
Multiple Owners





adidas SolarDrive is the all-round running shoe for the great majority of runners who are after a simple solution for their every-day running. The shoe integrates a set of 4 cutting-edge materials and technologies that delivers everything the technical runner needs. SolarDrive is a balanced and complete shoe that covers comfort, cushioning, stability and durability.

Exploring this idea of “perfect balance”, we created an installation that places SolarDrive in a delicately balanced physical sculpture with arms holding objects that visually represent the 4 key benefits of the product.

Also, we designed a modular visual identity inspired in the design grids that convey the sense of precision and visible process. The graphic system works as a flexible container for product, running photography and message. The whole visual world resulted in a a set of brand assets that enable easy implementation by all of adidas’ markets around the globe.






Strategy: Brand Articulations
Agency: Studio Lore
Director & 3D artist: Diego Diapolo
CGI support: Juan Coria, Mateo Vallejo
Music/sound: Zelig Sound
Photographer: Ben Clement
Production company: 24 Productions

Role ⟶ Art direction and design


adidas SolarDrive
237
1,159
8
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    AMATEUR (DOT) ROCKS Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Ivo (Pallucchini) Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Jose (Bessega) Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Diego Flores Diapolo Buenos Aires, Argentina

    adidas SolarDrive

    237
    1,159
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.